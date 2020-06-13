Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $7.73 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 8.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $2,680,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.79. 4,504,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,867. The stock has a market cap of $292.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

