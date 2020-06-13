Stewart Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.07.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $18.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,266,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,715. The firm has a market cap of $186.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $411.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.21 and its 200 day moving average is $342.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

