Stewart Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,433 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Stewart Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 3.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,581. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

