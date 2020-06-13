Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stewart Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 1.2% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,326,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $270.27. The company had a trading volume of 585,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,800. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

