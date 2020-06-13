Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 1.9% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,693,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $468,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $6.74 on Friday, reaching $180.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,431. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

