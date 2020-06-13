Stewart Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Stewart Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,766 shares during the period. GrubHub accounts for 0.6% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter worth $41,000.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. 7,264,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -94.34 and a beta of 1.25. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,361 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRUB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GrubHub from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

