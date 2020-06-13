Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target to $130.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Inphi from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $109.22. 930,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.39. Inphi has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $127.79.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $197,487.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $3,299,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,740,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 358.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,181,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,579,000 after purchasing an additional 923,996 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 291.1% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 1,199,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,926,000 after purchasing an additional 892,417 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 73.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,210,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 322,400 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

