Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $51.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,298.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

