Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $85.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises to a hold rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.56.

NYSE RCL traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. 25,795,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,601,436. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 2.48.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $454,688,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,909,000 after buying an additional 4,255,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

