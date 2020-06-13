Stifel Nicolaus Trims Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Target Price to $33.00

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SALT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. 381,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). Scorpio Bulkers had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

