Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.28.

SFIX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,208. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 944,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,210.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 5,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $138,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,890 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,605 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

