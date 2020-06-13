Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 8.7%

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.44, 1,242,737 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 811,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $895.00 million, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $11,918,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 201,471 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Stratasys by 350.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 121,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 94,766 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 88,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stratasys by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 73,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

