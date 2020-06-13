SunTrust Banks Boosts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $48.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Penske Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 413,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.