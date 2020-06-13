SunTrust Banks Boosts Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $48.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price upped by SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Penske Automotive Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.29.
Shares of NYSE PAG traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 413,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
