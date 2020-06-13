Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.33. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$5.97 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -4,800.00%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

