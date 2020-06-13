Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 717,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,555 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.