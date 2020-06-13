Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tecnoglass from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

TGLS traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 118,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,617. The company has a market cap of $228.74 million, a PE ratio of -159.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 40.4% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.