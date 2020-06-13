Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 14th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,644 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Telefonica has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. Analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded Telefonica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

