Telit Communications’ (TCM) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Telit Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 64.76 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 180.66 ($2.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.52. The company has a market cap of $167.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.73.

In related news, insider Anthony Dixon bought 9,018 shares of Telit Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £10,460.88 ($13,314.09).

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

