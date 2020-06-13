Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $968.00 price target (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $583.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $37.56 on Wednesday, reaching $935.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,562,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $816.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $207.51 and a 52-week high of $1,027.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,048 shares of company stock worth $15,467,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

