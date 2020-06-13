TFI International (TSE:TFII) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$43.00.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$49.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$23.21 and a 52-week high of C$48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.35.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 28,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.02, for a total transaction of C$842,331.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,108,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,329,875.14. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,345 shares of company stock worth $13,329,811.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

