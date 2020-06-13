The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Director Sells $30,765.00 in Stock

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $12.70 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

