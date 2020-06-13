The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.
Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 6,669,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
