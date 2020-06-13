The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $26.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 6,669,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

