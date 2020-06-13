TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.03.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 7,021,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,540. The stock has a market cap of $331.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 333.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,358.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,528,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 820,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.