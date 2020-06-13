TigerCash Hits Market Cap of $370,008.57 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $370,008.57 and $3.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.01604874 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00220144 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

