Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 14th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 741,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of TKR opened at $43.37 on Friday. Timken has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 105,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,600,000 after purchasing an additional 120,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

