Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE TCL.A opened at C$14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $986.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.98. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$9.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

