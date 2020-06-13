Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Trading Down 8.6%

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)’s share price traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.37 and last traded at $110.55, 3,456,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,183,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.98.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,997,000 after purchasing an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,594 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.