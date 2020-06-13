TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Short Interest Update

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the May 14th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,533 shares of company stock worth $2,401,014. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

