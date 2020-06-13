Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf Acquires 673 Shares of Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 673 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $10,047.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,476.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TSC opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 153,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tristate Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,698 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.