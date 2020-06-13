Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Purchases $23,590.00 in Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $23,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,145.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 117,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSC. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

