Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 157,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $441.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.23 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.48%. Research analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James J. Dolan purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $110,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,010.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,673 shares of company stock valued at $406,573. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 117,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 784,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

