Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBI. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sidoti cut Trueblue from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 425,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,087. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $551.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trueblue will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trueblue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Trueblue by 30.2% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,302,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,379,000 after purchasing an additional 533,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 122.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 385,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trueblue by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the first quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

