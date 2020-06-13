Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,680,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the May 14th total of 17,770,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

