TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) were down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.07, approximately 536,553 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 526,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $585.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $99,922.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,816.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 112,926 shares of company stock valued at $667,055. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 757.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.