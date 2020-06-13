TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million.

NYSE TNP opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.77.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNP. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.