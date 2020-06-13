Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$25.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 target price on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.15.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO opened at C$23.14 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.05.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.1100952 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.