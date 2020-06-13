Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.13% of Twilio worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 61.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,888 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $191.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $209.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $436,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,416 shares of company stock valued at $60,962,299. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

