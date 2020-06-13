UGI (NYSE:UGI) Shares Down 8.4%

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.32 and last traded at $31.55, approximately 1,927,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,678,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in UGI by 38.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in UGI by 87.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 38,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 43,743 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 110.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in UGI by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

