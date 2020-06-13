Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 2,001,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,405. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

