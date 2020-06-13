Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNIA. HSBC set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.42 ($54.40).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

