United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Trading Down 9%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.06 and last traded at $19.16, 635,440 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 520,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

