United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $17.80 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

UMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised United Microelectronics from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE UMC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.94. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,136.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 22,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

