Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 50.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Shares of UHT opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.