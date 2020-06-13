Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 8.4%

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price was down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.38, approximately 2,686,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,165,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get Upwork alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,902.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $131,558.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 128.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.