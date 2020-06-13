Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Valhi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Valhi has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE VHI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 40,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,550. The stock has a market cap of $309.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Valhi has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valhi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

