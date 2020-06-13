ValuEngine Downgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KNOT Offshore Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 129,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.46. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 14.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Preferred Stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.