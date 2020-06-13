ValuEngine Upgrades H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) to Hold

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 3,421,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,777. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,367,110,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 566.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,109,000 after buying an additional 3,870,812 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 13,221.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,689,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,231 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 119.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.