ValuEngine Upgrades H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) to Hold

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Shares of HRB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.87. 3,421,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,777. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.81. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71.
H & R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.
Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.