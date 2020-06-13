Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Trading Down 8.2%

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) dropped 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.84 and last traded at $56.89, approximately 1,295,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,047,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

