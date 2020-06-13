Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after acquiring an additional 806,228 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,088,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,531,000 after acquiring an additional 319,680 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.50. 415,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,406. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

