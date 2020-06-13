Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.26, 3,617,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,528,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $167.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $13,125,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,886,434 shares of company stock worth $22,798,309 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 403,821 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

